Fire burns three acres east of Templeton
June 2, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A vegetation fire burned 3.2 acres in rural Templeton Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning near the 1800 block of Burnt Rock Way east of Templeton, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze and remained at the scene to mop up the fire.
It is unclear what caused the fire. An investigation is ongoing.
