Deputies identified Nipomo man as person who fell off Pirate’s Cove cliff and died

June 22, 2023

By JOSH FIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Unit has identified Francisco Javier Velasco Garcia, 33, of Nipomo as the person who died Wednesday after falling off a cliff at Pirate’s Cove.

Witnesses said, at about 6 p.m, Garcia was sitting on a cliff overlooking the ocean. When he got up to leave, Garcia lost his footing, slipped backward and fell approximately 200 feet down to the cliffs below, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene, located the man and determined he was deceased. Officials say Garcia’s death appears to be accidental.

Coroner’s personnel will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.

