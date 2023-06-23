Need help filing for disaster relief in SLO County?

June 23, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Need help applying for disaster relief following a series of damaging storms that ravaged San Luis Obispo County in February and March? You can now get help filling out your request forms at a temporary disaster recovery center in Oceano.

For the next four days, residents who experienced damage to their homes or businesses can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources that are available. Spanish and sign language interpreters are available.

The disaster relief center will be open Friday, June 22 through Monday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1655 Front Street in Oceano.

