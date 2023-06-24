Frozen fruit at Walmart, Target and Whole Foods recalled

June 23, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Sunrise Growers issued a recall of specific frozen fruits sold at Walmart, Target and Whole Foods because the fruit used in the products could be contaminated with listeria bacteria.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the elderly, pregnant women, young children and others with weakened immune systems. No illnesses related to the frozen fruits have been reported.

The following products are being recalled from stores in California:

Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks distributed from Jan. 19to June 13.

Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks distributed from Jan. 19to June 13. Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the United States from Nov. 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023.

365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the United States from Nov. 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023. Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed nationwide from Oct. 14, 2022 to May 22, 2023.

