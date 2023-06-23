Fire damages apartment complex in SLO
June 23, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire broke out at an apartment complex in San Luis Obispo on Thursday morning, damaging at least one unit.
Shortly before noon, a caller reported the blaze at a complex in the 1200 block of Southwood Drive. Firefighters arrived at the scene and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
There have been no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
