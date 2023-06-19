Kayaker dies off the coast of Avila Beach

June 19, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A man fell out of his kayak while on an excursion with a friend and died off the coast of Avila Beach on Sunday.

The kayaker possibly drowned. Thus far, his death appears to be accidental, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5 p.m., a man called 911 and reported he had been kayaking off the coast of Avila Beach with a friend. The friend fell out of his kayak, the caller told the sheriff’s office.

The man paddled over to his friend and found him unresponsive in the water. He tried to rescue him, but was unable to do so.

After failing to rescue his friend, the man made it to shore and reported the incident.

Sheriff’s detectives, along with personnel from Cal Fire, the Harbor Patrol, the CHP and the Coast Guard began searching for the missing kayaker. Crews located the body of the kayaker at about 7 p.m.

Officials are withholding the identity of the kayaker as they notify relatives of his death.

