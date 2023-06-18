Please help a Syrian refugee reunite with her dog

June 18, 2023

OPINION by DAVE CONGALTON

Nour is a young 19-year-old woman who has been forced to grow up far too quickly due to the ongoing war in Syria. She and her family had to flee earlier this year, leaving most of their possessions behind.

Nour and her parents are now living safely in San Luis Obispo, thanks to the good work of the local nonprofit SLO4Home. Nour intends to enroll at Cuesta College, then pursue a college degree and a career in IT. She is smart and capable, grateful to finally be away from the death and destruction in her homeland.

But a hole remains in this young woman’s heart because she was forced to leave her beloved dog Tuti behind. Tuti is a year-and-a-half-old Bichon who formed an extraordinary bond with Nour in a short amount of time.

Let me quote Nour:

I was depressed, crying all the time. I had lost passion in life. I had migraines and they were awful. Panic attacks and anxiety were constant. I started to have suicidal thoughts and my parents were very worried.

All of that started to fade away on February 1st in 2022 when my parents brought me Tuti as a supporter.

Tuti brought life back to me. She was my 24/7 supporter. She used to sit by my side all the time when I was studying as I got better.

I always imagined her saying, ‘Keep going, you can do this. I believe in you!’

Imagine the heartache that Nour felt when she had to say goodbye to Tuti. Her dream is to bring Tuti out of Syria, home to San Luis Obispo.

The good news is that such a dream is possible, thanks to an international nonprofit called Kabul Small Animal Rescue (KSAR), dedicated to rescuing animals from war-torn areas around the world. KSAR will offer guidance and assistance in the logistics of transporting Tuti to San Luis Obispo.

There are expensive transport costs and medical tests involved in the process, but every single dollar raised will go towards safely reuniting Nour and Tuti. I have met Nour. I’ve heard the emotion in her voice when she talks about how much she misses her little dog. There is no doubt in my mind that these two are meant to be together–safe.

Several of us have decided to try and help bring Nour and Tuti together again. We have set a goal of $4,000 and have already raised more than $1200 through a Go Fund Me campaign, “Reunite Nour (Syrian Refugee) with Her Dog Tuti.” All donations, large and small, are gratefully accepted.

Let’s reunite Nour and Tuti!

Dave Congalton is a radio host on KVEC 920AM/96.FM in San Luis Obispo.

