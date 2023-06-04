Paso Robles home invasion suspect captured

June 4, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police officers arrested a man on Friday who is a suspect in a home invasion robbery in Paso Robles last month.

Officers tracked down 33-year-old Leonel Herrejon Sanchez in Rohnert Park, which is located south of Santa Rosa. Sanchez and his partner in crime, 19-year-old Angel Chavez, are currently incarcerated in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on May 15, a caller reported that two men had forced a family at gunpoint into an apartment at the Dry Creek Apartment complex. The men then robbed the family members.

Police raced to the scene, but both suspects had fled prior to their arrival. Officers identified two suspects in the robbery: Chavez and Sanchez, both of Paso Robles.

Shortly after the robbery, Chavez attempted to use one of the victim’s credit cards at Walmart, according to surveillance footage. He was later arrested in Paso Robles and then booked in the SLO County Jail on charges of robbery, kidnapping, burglary and conspiracy. He is being held in lieu of $302,000 bail.

In addition to charges related to the home invasion, Sanchez is also charged with drunk driving, speeding, driving without a license and driving with an open container in the car. He is being held in lieu of $290,000 bail.

