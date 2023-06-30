Police identify SLO motorcyclist killed in crash
June 30, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo police identified the motorcyclist who died after crashing into an SUV on Broad Street on Monday afternoon as city resident Braxton Salcedo.
Shortly before 4 p.m., the motorcyclist hit the passenger side of the SUV at the intersection of Broad and Caudill streets. The driver cooperated with investigators at the scene.
The driver of the SUV was uninjured in the crash.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
