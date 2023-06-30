Man busted with loaded gun at Santa Barbara Airport

June 30, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Officers stopped a man from bringing a loaded firearm onto a plane at the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport on Thursday, the third firearm found at the airport on a passenger this year.

During screening of the passenger’s carry-on bags, an officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. Local law enforcement then escorted the man, who was ticketed for travel to Denver, out of the security area.

The firearm, a loaded 9 mm Smith & Wesson, was in the man’s carry-on bag, along with an additional magazine. The man faces a civil penalty of $2,050 to $14,950.

Passengers are permitted to pack unloaded firearms in their checked baggage.

Loading...