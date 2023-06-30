Man busted with loaded gun at Santa Barbara Airport
June 30, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Officers stopped a man from bringing a loaded firearm onto a plane at the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport on Thursday, the third firearm found at the airport on a passenger this year.
During screening of the passenger’s carry-on bags, an officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. Local law enforcement then escorted the man, who was ticketed for travel to Denver, out of the security area.
The firearm, a loaded 9 mm Smith & Wesson, was in the man’s carry-on bag, along with an additional magazine. The man faces a civil penalty of $2,050 to $14,950.
Passengers are permitted to pack unloaded firearms in their checked baggage.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines