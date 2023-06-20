Front Page  »  

Santa Maria plans to monitor illegal fireworks from the sky

June 20, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Santa Maria Fire Department plans to use a high-altitude aircraft with video capability and GPS technology to locate residents setting off illegal fireworks during the July 4th festivities.

In an attempt to protect the community, firefighters will use the aircraft to pinpoint firework launches. Those caught setting off fireworks, or owning the property where the illegal activity occurred, face $1,000 fines.

“This tool is in response to hundreds of public complaints each year, and to uphold the law,” the city of Santa Maria stated in a news release on Monday.

Santa Maria allows residents to use city-permitted “safe and sane” fireworks within the city limits during a 12-hour period on July 4, spanning 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The sale of the “safe and sane” fireworks will take place at licensed booths between 12 p.m. on June 28 and 11 p.m. on July 4.

In addition to surveilling fireworks usage, the city maintains a fireworks hotline at (805) 925-0951 ext. 3473.


“Those caught setting off fireworks, or owning the property where the illegal activity occurred, face $1,000 fines”, will these fines be issued solely on the video from the aircraft or does an officer also have to witness them while at the location? This is often the issue, those setting them off know when to stop so officers responding to the location never actually see them and can not issue a fine.


Cities warned of this last year and the year before. It’s an FAA violation to fly above 400 AGL. Police included. They must have navigation lights also. Bottom line, another empty threat. That UAV is gonna get hammered if flying over Santa Maria or Oceano-falluja!


Maybe the City could fly this every night to target the multiple shootings and murders that happen in this Sanctuary City? That’d be much better use of our resources.


