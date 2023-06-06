SLO County food, drink and other specials for June

June 5, 2023

Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, legal services, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Gardens of Avila Restaurant at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort

Enjoy dining in the Gardens of Avila lounge with a cozy natural stone fireplace or on their heated Old Stone Patio. During June, enjoy their three-course menu for $65 per person, no substitutions.

1rst course, choice of one appetizer

Nicoise Salad – spiced sesame seed-crusted tuna, spring mix, green beans, potatoes, boiled egg, and bacon bits with a citrus vinaigrette.

Crab Cakes – panko crusted, tomato aioli, and baby arugula.

2nd course, choice of one entree



Carbornara Pasta – housemade linguini pasta, parmesan cheese, guanciale, egg, shaved pecorino

Chef’s Steak – served with garden pan-seared potatoes and our garden veggies served over a roasted tomato sauce

3rd course, choice of one dessert

Crème Brulee – with fresh berries and whipped cream.

Chocolate Tres Leches Cake – served with whipped cream and berries.

Call (805) 595-7365 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Shin’s offers discounts on select rolls Sunday through Thursday.

Sunday – Shrimp Tempura hand roll $2.99

Monday – Ninja roll $3.49

Tuesday – California roll $2.99

Wednesday – Golden California roll $4.99

Thursday – House special hand roll $2.59

Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.

Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach

Enjoy ocean front dining at the SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach. During June, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $65 per person.

1rst course

Beet Carpaccio – with honey mustard vinaigrette, toasted pecans, goat cheese, and micro greens

2nd course



16 oz New York Steak – with garlic mashed potatoes, bacon-wrapped asparagus, herb shallot compound butter, and red wine reduction

3rd course

Banana Split – three scopes vanilla ice cream macerated pineapple and strawberries, chocolate sauce, and chopped nuts, with whip cream

Call (805) 773-3463 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still providing 2020 prices on most items.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO

Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information.

North County Recycling landscape products

Receive a $25 discount on the delivery of landscape materials including mulch, wood chips and compost, and for the delivery of rental roll-off trash bins this week.

Call (805) 434-0043 for landscaping materials and (805) 434-9112 for roll-off bin rentals from Midstate Waste, already at the best prices in the county.

Ace Auto Care in Atascadero

Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets

Make a feast with pork spare ribs at $1.99 a pound, strawberries at $2.99 a pound, and sweet white corn at 99 cents each. Click here for additional weekly special.

