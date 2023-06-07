Three people killed in crash on Highway 1

June 6, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Three people were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 1 near Lompoc on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the driver of a Kia was headed southbound on Highway 1 near Constellation Road when his vehicle drifted into the northbound lanes directly in the path of a Chevrolet. The male driver and two female passengers in the Kia were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the deceased are not being released pending notification of their next of kin.

First responders transported the two people in the Chevrolet, Isidro Galvez, 52, and Erid Ortega, 19, to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa maria for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

