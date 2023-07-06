Car crashes into semi-truck in Paso Robles
July 6, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A red KIA crashed into a semi-truck on Union Road near Highway 46 in Paso Robles on Thursday afternoon, injuring two men and slowing traffic.
Shortly before 1 p.m., the KIA was turning from Highway 46 onto Union Road when it crashed into and partially under the semi-truck, according to witnesses. The truck’s bumper pinned the driver in the KIA.
The driver, who sustained major injuries, was trapped in the vehicle. His passenger sustained minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. CalCoastNews will provide further details as they become available.
