SLO County sheriff plans large-scale search for missing Kyle Doan

July 6, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Six months after floodwaters swept away 5-year-old Kyle Doan of San Miguel,the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced plans to conduct a large-scale search over the upcoming weekend.

On the morning of Jan. 9, Lyndsy Doan attempted to drive through the San Marcos Creek bed outside of San Miguel with her son Kyle Doan. Her vehicle then became stuck in the flooded creek bed.

Lyndsy Doan managed to grab onto her son, but the current pushed him out of her hands. Bystanders pulled Lyndsy Doan out of muddy waters, but were unable to reach her son.

For weeks, rescue crews searched almost daily for the missing child. While search crews located multiple items belonging to the missing child, including a lunchbox and DVDs, they were unable to locate Kyle Doan.

Crews plan to search the Salinas River from the San Marcos Creek confluence to the Big Sandy Creek confluence on July 8th and 9th. They are asking for the community’s patience.

“We understand the community’s desire to help with the search but at this time there is no need for volunteers and all incident needs are being met,” according to law enforcement. “We also appreciate the community’s generosity in donating food for this search effort, but we have no means of accepting the donations.”

Loading...