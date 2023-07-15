Deputies searching for missing Atascadero man

July 14, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an Atascadero man who has been missing for two weeks.

A family member last saw Darren Kyle Santangelo, 35, on June 30, when at about 9 p.m., he was leaving his home in the 7500 block of Rocky Canyon Road. Santangelo last spoke to another relative at about 7 a.m. the following morning, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office. Then on July 6, a caller reported him missing.

The Atascadero man has not reported to work since the final week of June. His family says it is not normal behavior for Santangelo to go without contacting his parents for this amount of time.

Sheriff’s officials describe Santangelo as a 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 200-pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Santangelo was last seen wearing a multi-colored black and purple tank top and dark colored shorts.

Officials ask that anyone who has information on Santangelo’s whereabouts contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

