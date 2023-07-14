Guadalupe man accused of a murder when he was 16 years old
July 14, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Maria police arrested a 21-year-old Guadalupe man on Thursday for the murder of an 18-year-old in 2018.
In 2018, De La Cruz allegedly shot Adrian Zamora Alvarez near the intersection of Enos Drive and Thornburg Street. Investigators deemed the shooting to be gang related.
Detectives arrested Israel De La Cruz Hernandez on a murder charge with a gang enhancement. He remains in jail with his bail set at $2 million bail.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Cazares at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1319 or the Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.
