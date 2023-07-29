Man airlifted to hospital after crash at Oceano Dunes

July 28, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A helicopter airlifted a man to the hospital following an ATV crash at the Oceano Dunes on Friday. [Tribune]

Shortly before 11 a.m., a 59-year-old man was riding a rental ATV at the Oceano Dunes off-roading area. The man was traveling about 15 mph when his ATV rolled down a 40-foot sand dune in the Independence Area of the park.

The driver suffered obvious injuries, according to State Parks. A helicopter airlifted the man to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Investigators consider speed a primary factor in the crash. Drugs and alcohol did not factor into the collision.

