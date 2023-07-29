Crystal Seiler appointed SLO County Superior Court judge

July 28, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday the appointment of Crystal Seiler to a judgeship in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Seiler has served as a deputy district attorney at the SLO County District Attorney’s Office since 2021. She also served as a deputy district attorney at the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office from 2011 to 2017.

“I am thrilled for Deputy District Attorney Crystal Seiler on her appointment to the Superior Court,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “She is widely respected and has earned an outstanding reputation from among her peers, the defense bar, and judicial officers.”

Seiler is a Templeton High School graduate who then went on to Stanford University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Political Science in June of 2005 and a Juris Doctor in 2008. She is registered no party preference.

