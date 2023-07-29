Crystal Seiler appointed SLO County Superior Court judge
July 28, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday the appointment of Crystal Seiler to a judgeship in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
Seiler has served as a deputy district attorney at the SLO County District Attorney’s Office since 2021. She also served as a deputy district attorney at the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office from 2011 to 2017.
“I am thrilled for Deputy District Attorney Crystal Seiler on her appointment to the Superior Court,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “She is widely respected and has earned an outstanding reputation from among her peers, the defense bar, and judicial officers.”
Seiler is a Templeton High School graduate who then went on to Stanford University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Political Science in June of 2005 and a Juris Doctor in 2008. She is registered no party preference.
Newsom selected Swysen to fill the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Hernaldo Baltodano to the Court of Appeal.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines