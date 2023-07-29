Newsom appoints Michael Kelley SLO County Superior Court judge
July 29, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday the appointment of Judge Michael Kelley to a judgeship in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
Kelley served as a judge at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2018. He was also a partner at Sidley Austin LLP from 1987 to 2018.
Kelley earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School He is a Democrat.
Newsom selected Kelley to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Charles Crandall.
