Newsom appoints Michael Kelley SLO County Superior Court judge

July 29, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday the appointment of Judge Michael Kelley to a judgeship in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Kelley served as a judge at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2018. He was also a partner at Sidley Austin LLP from 1987 to 2018.

Kelley earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School He is a Democrat.

Newsom selected Kelley to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Charles Crandall.

