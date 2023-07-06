SLO grocery store worker cited for selling alcohol to minor
July 6, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police officers cited a worker at grocery store last week for selling alcohol to a minor.
On June 29, with assistance from California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control agents, the San Luis Obispo Police Department conducted a sting targeting grocery, liquor and convenience stores. Officers sent a minor into 30 stores to attempt to purchase alcohol. If asked, the minor was truthful about his/her age and presented an actual ID card, according to police.
Twenty-nine of the 30 stores did not sell alcohol to the minor. Only Sprouts Farmers Market did so.
Officers cited a Sprouts Farmers Market worker for the violation and released the person at the scene.
“Underage drinking harms our community,” Sergeant Joe Hurni said in a statement. “Preventing the sale of alcohol to minors will help to increase public safety and make our roads safer.”
Funding for the sting came from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant that was administered by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines