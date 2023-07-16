Vehicle suspected of starting fire on Highway 101 in Atascadero
July 15, 2023
By RICHARD BASTAIN
Investigators believe a vehicle, possibly dragging a chain, sparked a fire near the San Anselmo Road overpass on Saturday afternoon.
Crews from the Atascadero Fire Department and Cal Fire battled the grass fire, which was stopped at about 2 acres. Marks are visible in the pavement near the embankment where the fire started.
Shortly after noon, a caller reported the brush, according to Cal Fire. The fire then jumped to the southbound portion of the highway.
A total of 36 firefighters, 10 engines, 1 water tender and four command officers were on scene. Crews remained on for over five hours to fully extinguish the fire.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines