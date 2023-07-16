Vehicle suspected of starting fire on Highway 101 in Atascadero

July 15, 2023

By RICHARD BASTAIN

Investigators believe a vehicle, possibly dragging a chain, sparked a fire near the San Anselmo Road overpass on Saturday afternoon.

Crews from the Atascadero Fire Department and Cal Fire battled the grass fire, which was stopped at about 2 acres. Marks are visible in the pavement near the embankment where the fire started.

Shortly after noon, a caller reported the brush, according to Cal Fire. The fire then jumped to the southbound portion of the highway.

A total of 36 firefighters, 10 engines, 1 water tender and four command officers were on scene. Crews remained on for over five hours to fully extinguish the fire.

