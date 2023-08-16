Carrizo Plain fire burns 225 acres

August 15, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire burned about 225 acres on the Carrizo Plain in eastern San Luis Obispo County Tuesday evening. Firefighters have achieved 30% containment.

Initially, a pair of fires broke out at about 5:35 p.m. near the 9700 block of Bitterwater Road, according to Cal Fire. By shortly after 6 p.m., the first blaze had burned 25 acres, while the second had burned 10 to 15 acres.

Officials later stated that a single fire burned approximately 225 acres with 30% containment. Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the blaze.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

