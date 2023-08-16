SLO police warning residents about trailhead smash-and-grabs

August 15, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Following a couple recent smash-and-grabs, the San Luis Obispo Police Department is warning hikers against leaving valuables in their car when parking at local trailheads.

Over the last week, thieves smashed two vehicle windows at the Highland Drive Bishop Peak trailhead in SLO. The thieves stole purses, laptops and wallets, police said.

“Help keep your property secure,” the police department stated in a social media post. “Leave your stuff at home.”

