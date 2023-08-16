SLO police warning residents about trailhead smash-and-grabs
August 15, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Following a couple recent smash-and-grabs, the San Luis Obispo Police Department is warning hikers against leaving valuables in their car when parking at local trailheads.
Over the last week, thieves smashed two vehicle windows at the Highland Drive Bishop Peak trailhead in SLO. The thieves stole purses, laptops and wallets, police said.
“Help keep your property secure,” the police department stated in a social media post. “Leave your stuff at home.”
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines