Drunk driver arrested for hit-and-run in SLO

August 19, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A 33-year-old man is facing charges of drunk driving, hit-and-run and resisting arrest after he led police on a chase through the Irish Hills area of San Luis Obispo on Friday.

During the late afternoon, Nicholas Puhek crashed into the back of a pickup truck on Los Osos Valley Road. Wearing a pair of flip flops, he then fled on foot climbing up a hillside in the popular hiking area.

Officers eventually captured the suspect, and led him back down the trail. He is no longer in custody.

