Drunk driver arrested for hit-and-run in SLO
August 19, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A 33-year-old man is facing charges of drunk driving, hit-and-run and resisting arrest after he led police on a chase through the Irish Hills area of San Luis Obispo on Friday.
During the late afternoon, Nicholas Puhek crashed into the back of a pickup truck on Los Osos Valley Road. Wearing a pair of flip flops, he then fled on foot climbing up a hillside in the popular hiking area.
Officers eventually captured the suspect, and led him back down the trail. He is no longer in custody.
