Fire damages home in Paso Robles, no one hurt

August 25, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A fire started by a window air conditioner damaged a home in rural Paso Robles on Friday morning. Residents were able to safely exit the home.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported flames coming from the home at 4725 Ross Drive. Before firefighters arrived, multiple neighbors were hosing down the house.

The fire destroyed one bedroom and caused major damage to the attic.

Firefighters cut a hole in the roof as they battled the blaze.

The home owner, Katie Dunn, had recently received the home through probate following the death of her father. Because of California laws regarding insurance for rental homes, the probate administrator had not insured the home.

