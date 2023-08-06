Fire destroys barn in rural Templeton
August 6, 2023
By RICHARD BASTIAN
A fire destroyed a large barn on Ragin Way in rural Templeton Sunday morning.
Shortly after 8 a.m., a caller reported a structure on fire at 1980 Ragin Way near Almond Drive, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze, but not in time to save the barn.
Fire personnel are investigating the cause of the fire.
