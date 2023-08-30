Fire severely damages Nipomo home
August 30, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire caused damage to 60% of the structure of a Nipomo house on Tuesday.
Shortly before 2 p.m., a caller reported the blaze burning at a home in the 800 block of Inga Road, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene and knocked down the flames. They then contained the fire and overhauled the scene.
No one suffered injuries as a result of the blaze, and no residents endured smoke exposure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines