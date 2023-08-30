Fire severely damages Nipomo home

August 30, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire caused damage to 60% of the structure of a Nipomo house on Tuesday.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a caller reported the blaze burning at a home in the 800 block of Inga Road, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene and knocked down the flames. They then contained the fire and overhauled the scene.

No one suffered injuries as a result of the blaze, and no residents endured smoke exposure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

