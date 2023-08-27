Heat advisory for parts of San Luis Obispo County

August 27, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has issued a heat advisory from 10 a.m. on Monday to 8 p.m. on Tuesday for several areas of San Luis Obispo County.

In SLO County, the service lists Hearst Castle, Irish Hills, Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel, Templeton, La Panza Range and Santa Margarita Lake. Other Central Coast areas impacted by the advisory include Camarillo, New Cuyama, Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, Valencia and southern Ventura County.

High temperatures are forecast to range from the 90s to 105 degrees.

The service recommend residents and visitors drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. In addition, do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles.

