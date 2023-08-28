Three people hospitalized after Templeton crash

August 28, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A two-car collision in Templeton Sunday evening sent two adults and one juveniles to local hospitals.

The vehicles collided on S. Main Street near 8th Street at about 8 p.m. Firefighters extricated a person who was trapped inside one of the vehicles, according to the Templeton Fire Department.

Emergency personnel transported three patients to local hospitals with minor injuries. Cal Fire personnel assisted Templeton firefighters with handling the patients.

CHP officers are investigating the crash.

