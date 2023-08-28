Three people hospitalized after Templeton crash
August 28, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A two-car collision in Templeton Sunday evening sent two adults and one juveniles to local hospitals.
The vehicles collided on S. Main Street near 8th Street at about 8 p.m. Firefighters extricated a person who was trapped inside one of the vehicles, according to the Templeton Fire Department.
Emergency personnel transported three patients to local hospitals with minor injuries. Cal Fire personnel assisted Templeton firefighters with handling the patients.
CHP officers are investigating the crash.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines