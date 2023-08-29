Man airlifted to hospital after ATV crash at Oceano Dunes

August 29, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A helicopter airlifted a man to the hospital after he crashed his ATV at the Oceano Dunes on Sunday. [Tribune]

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday, the man, who is in his late 20s, was driving a rental ATV at the Oceano Dunes off-road riding area. He was traveling about 25 mph in a relatively flat location in the Maidenform Flats part of the park when he struck an area of sand, ejecting him from the ATV.

Following the crash, the rider complained of pain. Emergency personnel treated him for potential neck and spinal injuries prior to airlifting him to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Neither drugs nor alcohol factored into the crash, investigators said. Also, the ATV rider was wearing the required safety gear at the time of the crash.

