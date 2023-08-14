Missing Atascadero man found dead at golf course

August 14, 2023

BY KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says remains found Aug. 10 at the Chalk Mountain Golf Course in Atascadero are those of missing 35-year-old Darren Kyle Santangelo.

A family member last saw Santangelo on June 30, when at about 9 p.m., he was leaving his home in the 7500 block of Rocky Canyon Road in Atascadero. Santangelo last spoke to another relative at about 7 a.m. the following morning, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

Then on July 6, a caller reported him missing. His family said it was not normal behavior for Santangelo to go without contacting his parents for this amount of time.

At this time, there is no indication the death was suspicious or the result of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.

