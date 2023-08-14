Dead body found on Cal Poly campus
August 14, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An individual or individuals found a dead body on the Cal Poly campus Sunday morning. [KSBY]
Shortly after 9:20 a.m., a caller reported a body lying near Building 180 on the university campus. Cal Poly police officers arrived at the scene and determined the person was deceased.
An investigation into the death is ongoing. Authorities have yet to release additional details about the death.
