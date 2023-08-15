SLO High School students need to come first

August 14, 2023

OPINION by LISA WASHMUTH

Open letter to San Luis Coastal Unified School District Board:

With the recent enlightenment about the San Luis Obispo High School’s athletic director’s behavior, came information about the former principal and the superintendent being more concerned about winning games than doing the right thing.

The information about the former principal is consistent with what I and many other teachers experienced while working at San Luis High School. This is also consistent with what I experienced with the superintendent. Neither of these men seem to put students nor their education first. It was always how things looked to people in the community and those not in education.

Although I did interact at times with the athletic director, I want to bring to the public light my experience with the former principal and the superintendent.

First, walking on campus in the morning and being looked up and down and told I “looked nice today,” or “nice shoes,” or “nice scarf” was the “positive” encounters I had with Leslie O’Connor. I was also told that he didn’t understand why I taught Fashion because his wife could get a job as a retail sales clerk. He never asked what I was teaching nor what standards I was covering.

My Masters Degree program was Apparel Marketing and Manufacturing. My students learned everything from construction (sewing or the engineering of fabric) to globalization. They had knowledge about all aspects of the fashion industry. All of this was reported to the superintendent in charge of personnel, Kim McGrath. I assume that hiring mentors to help Leslie with how to interact with colleagues was the outcome of my report and other teachers reports? There was never a direct follow-up with me.

Second, as Chris Unger, whom I happened to run into after meeting with Leslie and Sally Ames, and Eric Prater, whom I made an appointment with, know, I was forced to move my preschool internship program high school course, Tiny Tigers, to the afternoon only and share my classroom with adult education’s Parent Participation.

When Leslie O’Connor first started as principle at SLOHS, he told me that I better hold two spots for when his children arrived in January. He told me that the facilities were great and “day care” should be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. He never asked about the program, or standards the high school students were learning. He said it would be great for the community to see it running all day.

So that everyone knows, this was a high school course in which high school students ran a preschool with the teacher of the course as a supervisor. I did not run the preschool, the high school students did. No math course runs all day, no English course, no other course. We were not, nor is it to this day, a licensed day care. And the community knows very well about it as it has run for over 40 years. There was always a waiting list.

Third, on the subject of having to share my classroom with a non-high school program and forcing Tiny Tigers to afternoon only, I was told this is what was going to happen. I was never in agreement with this. It cut the high schoolers’ opportunities to sign up for the program. Adult education was running a preschool with one teacher while I was teaching a high school course with upwards of 20 high school students who needed to be able to make mistakes and practice their book knowledge. This led to conflict between the adult education teacher and myself, because we had different goals for the facility.

I went to Eric Prater to voice all of my concerns. His response is that he doesn’t micromanage his principals. But isn’t he their boss ultimately? Shouldn’t he be making sure the students are first and foremost? Leslie also told me that we would share supplies. Supplies for Tiny Tigers came from a small tuition the Tiny Tiger parents paid each trimester. Parent Participation was funded by I don’t know what.

I immediately knew this was illegal. I think that misappropriation of funds is why Morro Bay High School’s previous principal is no longer principal. Ryan Pinkerton happened to come into the Tiny Tiger playground to check on the new administration building, and I voiced my concerns about the illegality of Leslie telling me to share my funding. I do want to thank Ryan for putting a stop to that.

Why do I bring all this up? To let you know that there is more than the athletic director’s behavior at issue. This is one former teacher’s experience. As a dozen of us met with Kim McGrath, I know there are many more.

When parents ask me about sending their children to our schools, I tell them don’t. Private or homeschool are my suggestions because our students are not the number one concern of the administration.

Lisa Washmuth taught fashion and interior design at San Luis Obispo High School, She also ran the preschool class until she retired in 2021.

