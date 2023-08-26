Multiple people injured in crash on Highway 101 in Paso Robles

August 26, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Two vehicles collided on Highway 101 in Paso Robles on Saturday afternoon, injuring three people, according to the CHP.

Shortly after noon, a dark grey SUV crashed into a red pickup truck near Monterey Road, blocking both northbound lanes of the highway. First responders transported three people with undisclosed injuries to local hospitals.

CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash

