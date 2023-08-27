SLO County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam threatening arrests

August 27, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers calling and threatening people with arrests for alleged warrants that a quick payment will clear.

During the call, the scammer claims the victim will be arrested if they do not make a payment through either a gift card or debit card. The scammers direct their targets to a fake sheriff’s office phone tree.

“The SLO County Sheriff’s Office reminds you that it is not our practice to contact residents by phone regarding these matters,” according to a press release. “Deputy sheriff’s will never request money or gift cards in lieu of bail.”

Investigators are asking anyone who receives a call like this to call their local law enforcement agency.

