Nipomo hires new general manager
August 11, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The Nipomo Community Services District Board voted on Wednesday to appoint Raymond Dienzo as general manager.
Dienzo replaces Mario Iglesias who announced plans to retire last February. After six months of recruiting efforts, the Nipomo board determined Dienzo was the best candidate for the job.
For more than three years, Dienzo worked for the Cambria Community Services District as a utilities department manager and district engineer. After John Weigold resigned from the district in November, Dienzo served as interim general manager until the district hired Matthew McElhenie in April.
The Nipomo board voted to pay Dienzo $185,000 annually and a $100 a month phone allowance.
Nipomo Community Services District serves a population of 13,500 with 4,480 customer accounts providing sewer, water, solid waste, street lighting, landscape and drainage services.
