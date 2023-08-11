Driver taken to hospital after Highway 101 crash in SLO

August 11, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two cars collided on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo Thursday evening, resulting in responders transporting one person to the hospital.

At about 5:30 p.m., the vehicles crashed on southbound Highway 101 near Los Osos Valley Road. One driver sustained moderate injuries and was eventually taken to the hospital, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police and probation officers, as well as a Templeton Fire Department paramedic, provided assistance at the scene until CHP and San Luis Obispo fire personnel arrived. The collision caused traffic to back up in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

