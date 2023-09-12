Cal Poly swim coach accused of misconduct, on leave

September 12, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly’s head swim coach Phil Yoshida is on indefinite leave amid an investigation into allegations he is verbally and emotionally abusive to students and assistant coaches, according to an article in the Orange County Register.

On Sept. 6, Mustang Athletic Director Don Oberhelman informed swimmers Yoshida was on leave. Last year, under Yoshida’s coaching 15 Mustang men and woman swimmers and divers received All-MPSF awards.

Yoshida, who has coached swimming at Cal Poly for 22 years, was named head coach three years ago.

A group of swimmers brought their concerns about Yoshida’s alleged abusive and threatening behavior to the university vice president for student affairs in March, according to the Orange County Register. The campus then hired a consultant to look into the allegations in May.

Of the 24 reviews for Yoshida on 2aDays, 88% are extremely negative with students calling him incompetent and abusive.

“Honestly if I could I would give him zero stars,” one reviewer wrote. “He was a terrible coach and the reason why I quit the team. I love diving and still do and he wasn’t even my coach. In fact he had our INCREDIBLE dive coach fired for NO REASON. He is very disrespectful and will be rude directly to your face. Our team even attempted to get him fired the past year.”

