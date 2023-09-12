Front Page  »  

Cal Poly swim coach accused of misconduct, on leave

September 12, 2023

Cal Poly swim coach Phil Yoshida

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly’s head swim coach Phil Yoshida is on indefinite leave amid an investigation into allegations he is verbally and emotionally abusive to students and assistant coaches, according to an article in the Orange County Register.

On Sept. 6, Mustang Athletic Director Don Oberhelman informed swimmers Yoshida was on leave. Last year, under Yoshida’s coaching 15 Mustang men and woman swimmers and divers received All-MPSF awards.

Yoshida, who has coached swimming at Cal Poly for 22 years, was named head coach three years ago.

A group of swimmers brought their concerns about Yoshida’s alleged abusive and threatening behavior to the university vice president for student affairs in March, according to the Orange County Register. The campus then hired a consultant to look into the allegations in May.

Of the 24 reviews for Yoshida on 2aDays, 88% are extremely negative with students calling him incompetent and abusive.

“Honestly if I could I would give him zero stars,” one reviewer wrote. “He was a terrible coach and the reason why I quit the team. I love diving and still do and he wasn’t even my coach. In fact he had our INCREDIBLE dive coach fired for NO REASON. He is very disrespectful and will be rude directly to your face. Our team even attempted to get him fired the past year.”


First, I’m curious why this was initially reported in Orange County, and not here?


Second…suck it up, buttercup, life gets worse from now on. If you cannot handle a Coach yelling at you today, how will you handle HR telling you that your recreational marijuana use has degraded your work performance to the point of no longing requiring your employment?


The entire point of a Coach screaming and cajoling, is to push you to your best. These kids, who apparently have never been told “no”, decided that someone is being so mean to them, they were too “hurt” to record it for Tik-Tok, or Instagram, or You Tube shorts, or even get a “feel sorry for me” Tweet. How devastating for them!


Little wonder why Military recruiting is at lower levels than before WWII…


A verbally and emotionally abusive coach. Never heard of such a thing. Probably good that these swimmers never competed for Vince Lombardi.


Something seems off, good enough to.be named head coach but such a large percentage of negative reviews. Seems to be another case of the worst being promoted, which is common in government, police and education, plus a several month paid vacation, too cough cough investigate.


( Sigh….. ) Here we go again….. Any guesses on how this will end up?


The end will include: 1) total media blackout by calpoly, 2) no admission of wrong doing or of anything bad happening by calpoly, 3) giant severance paycheck for the coach, 4) absolutely nothing for the victims.


Well, hang on. These aren’t sexual allegations. He’s being accused of being a complete jerk. Let’s wait and see before we use “victims.”


