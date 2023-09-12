Fire burns 10 acres near Huasna in rural Arroyo Grande, not fully contained

September 11, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire that broke out near Huasna Sunday evening has yet to be extinguished, as of Monday evening, though the blaze has only burned 10 acres.

The woodland fire started at about 6:40 p.m. on Sunday near 4990 Huasna Townsite Road, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters attacked the blaze from the air and the ground, stopping its forward progress.

Firefighters have been mopping up the blaze on Monday. The fire is 80% contained, as of Monday evening.

