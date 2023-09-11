Man seriously injured in bicycle crash on Highway 46 near Templeton

September 11, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 71-year-old Paso Robles man suffered major injuries, including a broken nose and an apparent concussion, after crashing his bicycle on Highway 46 near Templeton on Sunday.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Philip Hasel was riding his Felt FBC performance bicycle westbound on Highway 46 West approximately 3 miles east of the intersection with Green Valley Road. Hasel was traveling at about 30 mph when he entered a rough section of uneven asphalt on the shoulder of the road, according to the CHP.

Hasel lost control of his bicycle. The bike went down on its left side and collided with the asphalt shoulder.

The Paso Robles man hit the asphalt shoulder, partially ejecting him from his bicycle. Hasel suffered road rash, a broken nose and a suspected concussion. He also complained of pain in his shoulders and lower back.

Cambria Community Healthcare personnel transported Hasel to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment.

Investigators say Hasel lost control of his bicycle because he was unfamiliar with the road and traveling at an unsafe speed for the conditions. Neither drugs, nor alcohol appear to have factored into the crash.

A CHP investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

