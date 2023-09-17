SLO County gas prices nearing $6 a gallon, find lowest prices
September 17, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
With some of California’s refinery going offline, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 22 cents during the past week to $5.86, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 23 cents to $5.65 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices increased five cents to $3.87 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Alpine County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.99.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.15
- Fastrip Fuel & Chalk Mountain – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.17
- Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $5.21
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.25
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.27
- Stagecoach Liquor – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.29
- 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.29
- Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.29
- Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.29
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.33
