SUV crashes into two Grover Beach homes
September 16, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A driver crashed an SUV into a house in Grover Beach Saturday morning, then plowed through a fence and slammed into the residence next door.
Shorty after 9 a.m., a caller reported the crash in the 300 block of N. 7th Street. The collision damaged both homes, but no one suffered injuries, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines