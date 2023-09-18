Front Page  »  

Fire destroys home in Cambria

September 17, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A fire destroyed a home in Cambria on Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a caller reported a house at 1980 Spencer Street near Ardath Drive was on fire. All the occupants escaped uninjured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
﻿