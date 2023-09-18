Fire destroys home in Cambria
September 17, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A fire destroyed a home in Cambria on Sunday morning.
Shortly before 3 a.m., a caller reported a house at 1980 Spencer Street near Ardath Drive was on fire. All the occupants escaped uninjured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
