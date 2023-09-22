SLO gym owner charged with secretly filming women in a bathroom

September 22, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The owner of an all women’s gym in San Luis Obispo is now facing criminal charges of secretly filming partially dressed women in a bathroom after a pregnant woman found a spy camera at the gym. Cole Corrigan is now facing five criminal charges.

On Aug. 23, the 22-year-old woman discovered a GoPro camera concealed in a white towel placed in a mop bucket. As Maria Lerno examined the camera, she determined it was recording women as they used the restroom.

Corrigan then asked the woman not to tell law enforcement. Ignoring Corrigan’s request, the woman’s husband called the SLO Police Department, which launched an investigation.

More tan two weeks later, officers served search warrants on Corrigan’ home and gym, CCC Fitness.

On Sept. 15, officers arrested 35-year-old Corrigan at his home in Morro Bay and booked him in the SLO County Jail on a felony counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and for being a felon in possession of ammunition. He was also charged with possession of an a untraceable gun and for possession of testosterone.

Prior to his latest run-in with the law, prosecutors have charged Corrigan for five misdemeanor and two felony counts which include transporting a controlled substance, loitering on someone’s property to commit a crime, DUI and public intoxication.

