Social media threat related to Paso Robles school prompts investigation

September 1, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police officers on Thursday investigated a reported threat or threats related to Daniel Lewis Middle School that they determined to be unfounded.

Daniel Lewis Middle School staff notified police of a student’s social media post that reportedly contained threatening language. Officers conducted a thorough investigation and determined there were no credible threats, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The incident did not impact student safety or the campus, police say. The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District took administrative action in response to the incident.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...