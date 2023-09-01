Paso Robles police searching for residential burglars

September 1, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police officers are searching for three suspects who may have burglarized two homes this week.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the owner of a property on Silverwood Way in Paso Robles received notification from his surveillance system that three unknown suspects had entered his home. The homeowner reported the burglary as it was in progress to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and, with help from an Atascadero Police Department K-9, searched the home. But, the suspects had fled before police arrived.

Paso Robles police say they received a report on Monday of a similar burglary, in which three suspects entered a home and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry.

Investigators request that anyone who has information about these cases call the police department at (805) 237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

