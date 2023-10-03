Atascadero police identify pedestrian killed in crash
October 3, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Police identified 79-year-old Joel Chesler of Atascadero as the pedestrian killed by a vehicle last week.
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sept. 26, Chesler was walking across El Camino Real towards Vons when he was struck by a vehicle. He died en route to the hospital.
The driver of the vehicle that hit Chesler stayed at the scene. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
