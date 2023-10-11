Paso Robles man given 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting woman in her bed

October 10, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A judge sentenced a man on Tuesday to 25 years and eight months in prison for entering a Paso Robles home and sexually assaulting a woman who was sleeping inside.

On Feb. 8 at about 3 a.m., Courtney Allan Quiros, 36, entered a home in the 400 block of Kenton Court through an unlocked sliding door. Quiros sexually assaulted a female sleeping inside the home and then fled the scene before officers arrived, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Police used a K-9 to track the man to a nearby house. Officers arrested Quiros and booked him in SLO County Jail on several felony charges relating to burglary and sexual assault.

On Sept. 8, 2023, Quiros pleaded no contest to felony charges of first-degree residential burglary, forced oral copulation and sexual battery by restraint. Quiros also admitted to being convicted in 2018 of assault with a deadly weapon, a strike under California’s Three Strikes Sentencing Law.

Quiros’s sentence will require him to register as a sex offender for life.

“The idea of a stranger coming into the very place we are supposed to feel safest is terrifying,” Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard said in a statement. “What this young survivor endured not only during the crime itself, but through the prosecution of Mr. Quiros took incredible courage. We are extremely grateful for her bravery and cooperation in holding this predator accountable for his actions.”

