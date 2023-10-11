Central Coast sailor pleads guilty to selling secrets to China

October 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A U.S.Navy sailor stationed on the Central Coast pleaded guilty on Tuesday to transmitting sensitive information to a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for bribery payments, according to the U.S, Department of Justice.

Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, 26, who worked at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme and held a U.S. security clearance, admitted he engaged in a corrupt scheme to collect and transmit sensitive military information to the Chinese officer. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring and one count of receiving a bribe.

Between Aug. 2021 and May 2023, the Chinese officer paid Zhao at least $14,866 in bribery payments. In exchange, Zhao surreptitiously collected and provided the officer sensitive, non-public information regarding U.S. Navy operational security, military trainings and exercises, and critical infrastructure. Zhao admitted he entered restricted military and naval installations to collect and record this information.

Zhao used sophisticated encrypted communication methods to transmit the information, destroying evidence, and concealing his relationship with the intelligence officer. Zhao’s conduct violated his duties to protect such information and the oath he swore to protect the United States.

“Mr. Zhao’s admission makes it clear that he abandoned the oath he swore to uphold by providing sensitive information to a U.S. adversary in exchange for cash,” said Donald Alway, the assistant director at the FBI’s Los Angeles field office. “Zhao put his fellow servicemen at risk when he yielded to overtures from the Chinese government, a nation actively targeting Americans who have access to state secrets. I’m proud of the strong partnerships and hard work that resulted in today’s successful outcome.”

As a result of today’s guilty pleas, Zhao faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison – five years for the conspiracy count and 15 years for the bribery charge. Zhao’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8.

